Rea Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has said that it is important that the truth comes out about the Negreira case, with Barcelona standing accused of corruption. The Basque manager has backed President Florentino Perez, after he addressed the issue on Monday afternoon during a Christmas address.

Perez referred to the case as ‘the biggest scandal in the history of football’, and pointed out that some clubs may have been relegated as a result of it. Alonso was asked about it ahead of Real Madrid’s clash against Talavera de la Reina in the Copa del Rey.

“We share the position of the club and the president. The most important thing is that, for the good of football, the truth about what happened comes out.”

Alonso’s response to referees statement

Meanwhile the Association of Referees released a statement in response to Perez, condemning the persecution of officials. Alonso commented that everyone was within their rights to defend themselves.

“It is legitimate for everyone to defend their interests. Whoever feels wronged should speak up. That is exactly what we do.”

“No, no. I’m not going to get into that,” he responded, when asked if he felt that Barcelona’s titles or La Liga had been stained by the case.

‘It’s incredibly surprising abroad’ – Alonso

Alonso went on to say that he was keen for there to be consequences for the Negreira case.

“There are all sorts of things in every league. As humans, everyone makes mistakes. But this is a case that needs to be investigated. Abroad, people are incredibly surprised that there has been no action or consequences. That’s why it’s so important that the truth comes out. It’s not normal; it can’t be taken as a normal thing.”

Ahead of their clash with Talavera, Alonso also explained that he had had to adapt to life at Real Madrid, and suggested that youngster Victor Valdepenas would be getting more opportunities. On Friday, Barcelona President Joan Laporta did provide testimony in the Negreira case, which has since been leaked.