Barcelona President Joan Laporta appeared in court last Friday as part of the latest progress in the Negreira case. He was one of three star witnesses called to the stand, alongside former Barcelona managers Ernesto Valverde and Luis Enrique.

Laporta defended Barcelona’s innocence in court, as they stand accused of corruption for payments of €7-8m made to former CTA Vice-President Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira. The club assure that those payments were made in exchange for analysis and consulting on officiating in Spain.

The current Barcelona President was called as a witness unlike successors Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu, who are standing as accused, due to the statute of limitations. He was in charge of Barcelona for five years while the payments to Negreira were ongoing. Real Madrid are one of the claimants in the case, and Cadena SER have revealed the questions that were put to Laporta by their lawyers in the court room, and Marca his answers.

1. The first stage is unclear to me. “Were you informed that these payments were being made to companies linked to Mr. Enriquez Negreira?”

“I was informed that there were payments for technical analyses related to refereeing and scouting. And that these services were useful.”

2. “Were you aware of this, did you know about it, or was it explained to you?”

“I’ll say it again. I won’t go into details. The president doesn’t go into details on these issues, and we set the guidelines. We’re told that we have to go one way, and we don’t get into the details of whether a company was being paid.”

3. “My specific question is, who decides on this type of increase [in payment]?”

“Well… I understand the sports department recommends that these payments continue. Who decides? It was about continuing to compile some data. I don’t know the details. Given the amount involved, the executive team had the autonomy to continue these payments. Payments under €1m don’t even reach the board of directors these days.”

4. “Was this information known to the board of directors?”

“I had been informed. But it’s information that isn’t discussed in the board meeting because of the amount involved.”

5. “How could FC Barcelona have known that it was making payments to companies linked to the vice president of the CTA?”

“Ask them. The details you’re referring to are in itemised invoices that are reflected in Barcelona’s accounting records. The auditors have determined that there were no irregularities.”

6. “How many verbal agreements, for amounts in the range of €500k, does FC Barcelona have or make?”

“Things have changed. Back then, I imagine verbal contracts were, I won’t say common, but they could happen. I don’t know if this particular contract existed or not, because I didn’t see it. I’m referring to the contract for technical officiating advice. But I can tell you that everything is stricter now. My obsession in this presidency is compliance. This has now changed dramatically.”

7 and 8. “I’m going to ask you specifically about two invoices from your time in office.”

“Your talking to me about an invoice from 20 years ago, and you’ll allow that I don’t remember it. I don’t know about the other one. He might be referring to a scouting report.”

9. “During the 2008-2009 season, Mr. Javier Enriquez was coaching Fenerbahçe. Could he have prepared the reports while serving as Fenerbahçe’s assistant coach?”

“I don’t know. Ask Mr. Enriquez.”

10. “I’m asking about Mr. Carles Naval. Mr. Carles Naval is the delegate, isn’t he? Is he the one who found or had in his possession the 647 reports that have surfaced?”

“I know they turned up at the back of the closet, and I don’t know if it was Carlos or someone from the sports department who found them. Fortunately, so that there’s no doubt about it.”

11. “Have you reached any conclusion that this contract wasn’t awarded directly, but rather that a third party, through their companies, received or withheld sums totaling €1m?”

“Regretfully, but I can’t answer that. I wasn’t president. But I think compliance did a good job. At that time, they investigated the invoices and the services provided.”

12. “Has FC Barcelona analysed whether Mr. Contreras’ [deceased Barcelona Director] companies actually provided services? And if they didn’t, have they made any claims against those companies?”

“I imagine that we will draw some conclusions from this whole process, and depending on those conclusions, the club will defend its interests. I wasn’t president then, so I can’t give you any specifics.”