Real Oviedo have announced their third manager of the season, after dismissing Luis Carrion on Sunday night. The Asturian side have entrusted Guillermo Almada to maintain their Primera status, following 24 years away from La Liga.

Oviedo are currently 19th in La Liga, with just 10 points from their 16 games, and on a winless run that dates back to Veljko Paunovic’s stint, with Carrion failing to take a victory in any of his eight games in charge. Carrion’s appointment was met with controversy in Oviedo, and Almada’s arrival has hardly been greeted with unanimous backing.

Oviedo appoint Guillermo Almada

On Tuesday, Oviedo announced that Real Valladolid boss Guillermo Almada was taking charge of the first team, and he conducted his first training session the same day. Valladolid were furious with the approach from Oviedo, which Almada reportedly asked La Pucela to consider, and placed him on gardening leave as a result.

A deal was then reached between Valladolid and Oviedo, with Marca reporting that it will be worth €400k to Valladolid. Almada previously had success with Pachuca in Mexico, who are managed by the same ownership group as Oviedo.

Ruben Albes to take over at Valladolid

Valladolid have made former player Sisi their interim coach, but Matteo Moretto reports that they are on course to appoint former Albacete manager Ruben Albes.

El Valladolid ata a Rubén Albés para el banquillo. — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) December 15, 2025

Almada’s background before Spanish football

A former player, the 56-year-old Almada spent his career almost exclusively in his native Uruguay until his retirement in 2008, with brief spells in Chile, Colombia and Guatemala. As a manager, he began life in Uruguay too, before spending four years with Barcelona Guayaquil, two years with Santos Laguna in Mexico and four years with Pachuca. While his Valladolid were 10th in Segunda, Almada won the league in Ecuador in 2016, as well as four trophies with Pachuca, including the Concacaf Champions League in 2024.