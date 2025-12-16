Barcelona

Manchester United CEO identifies ex-Barcelona manager as one of two top candidates to replace Ruben Amorim

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim remains under pressure after a 4-4 draw with Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Monday night. A year into his tenure at United, the Portuguese appears to have been unable to convince the hierarchy at the club that he is making sufficient progress.

After finishing 15th last season, Amorim currently has United in 6th place in the Premier League, level on points with Crystal Palace in 5th, and just four points off Chelsea in the Champions League spots. A run of just two wins in seven has seen doubts resurface about Amorim though.

Xavi Hernandez among two top candidates to replace Amorim

Former Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is reportedly among the two top choices to replace Amorim for CEO Omar Berrada, should they take the plunge. Indykaila explain that Berrada is most keen on Xavi, while Crystal Palace coach Oliver Glasner would be his other priority for the position. However he would only leave Selhurst Park at the end of the season.

Xavi concerns about Manchester United

The Catalan coach has been linked with United in the past, but the Red Devils ended up pursuing Amorim instead. He supposedly has some doubts about the setup at Old Trafford, which has now seen a number of managers come and go without success of late, despite significant spending.

Xavi’s understandable desire for stability

Xavi’s desire for a strong structure behind him is understandable, following his experience at Barcelona. He has admitted to dropping his standards after securing the Liga title in his first full season at Barcelona, but the instability at Barcelona did not help his third campaign, which ended disastrously. Feeling he did not have the faith of the hierarchy, Xavi resigned in January, agreed an extension in April, and was sacked in May after a turbulent period.

