Kylian Mbappe wins big in lawsuit against Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe looks to have had the last laugh in his ongoing dispute with Paris Saint-Germain and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi. Both have sued the other for significant sums after the France international left PSG on a free to join Real Madrid in 2024.

PSG alleged that Mbappe had broken a verbal agreement to give up money if he left on a free, and were seeking €440m in damages as a result. Mbappe on the other hand, who claims he was not paid for the final three months of his contract in Paris, and was seeking €260m from PSG.

Mbappe wins lawsuit against PSG

On Tuesday, the Preud’homme Court has rule in favour of Mbappe, and ordered PSG to front up the money in unpaid wages and bonuses, as reported by Diario AS. That amounts to €61m for the months of April, May and June in 2024. All the same, the case is not quite settled yet, with PSG set to appeal the ruling and file against Mbappe again.

Damages dismissed on both sides

However neither side will be making off with the sums claimed. The damages claimed by PSG for bad faith and damages were dismissed, as were the damages claimed by Mbappe. In addition to the unpaid wages, the French forward had filed against PSG for harassment, after he was exiled from first-team training during the summer of 2023, as he refused to pen a new deal with the club.

While Mbappe has publicly voiced the fact that he still has plenty of affection for PSG as a club, and that it remains his boyhood side, a large part of case seems to stem from his falling out with Al-Khelaifi. The Qatari executive has been highly critical of Mbappe since his decision not to renew with PSG.