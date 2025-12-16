Guadalajara 0-2 Barcelona

Hansi Flick did rotate heavily for his side’s trip to the Pedro Escartin to face third-tier Guadalajara, but there was no shortage of quality on the pitch. Barcelona did not have things easy though in their first Copa del Rey outing of the season though.

After a delayed kick-off to allow fans to filter into temporary stands by half an hour. The early going was a temperate game in the cold of Guadalajara, as the Blaugrana probed for gaps in a watertight defensive unit. Fermin Lopez whistled a shot from just outside the box in their best effort of the first half, but perhaps their best opportunities came from Eric Garcia, who made two late runs into the box and was rewarded with free headers on both occasions. The former landed in hte hands of the goalkeeper, the latter over the top.

Barcelona eventually make breakthrough after set-piece

Opening the second period, Marcus Rashford had the best chance of the game for Barcelona, but he could not beat Daniel Vicente in goal. Flick began to ring the changes, with Marc Bernal first off, and then a luxury selection of Pau Cubarsi, Jules Kounde, Alejandro Balde and Pedri sent on to rescue the night as the second half progressed.

Barcelona weren’t making tangible efforts towards the opening goal though, as Lamine Yamal’s direct approach was thwarted at every turn. Andreas Christensen was forced to cut out a ball across the box to halt Guadalajara’s best foray forward, and then stepped up at the other end too. With just under 15 minutes to go, a cleared corner made its way to Frenkie de Jong by way of Pedri. The Dutchman’s curling cross to the back post found Christensen, whose header deflected off the defender high into the net from close range.

Having gone a goal down, Guadalajara showed impressive ambition and energy to push forward. Twice Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Barcelona’s captain back in goal for the first time this season, was forced into action, once in impressive fashion to parry away a rasping effort from Salifo Caropitchie.

With the space now being afforded to Barcelona on the break though, it was almost inevitable Guadalajara would be made to pay if they did not score first. Cutting in from the right, Lamine Yamal angled a pass behind the right-back, and Rashford this time was composed, rounding Vicente, and finishing high into the net.

Guadalajara were cheered on by a noisy and relentless support throughout, one worthy of a valiant performance. Plenty of La Liga sides have fallen faster and easier than they did. From Flick’s point of view, there will be little to take forward beyond minutes for youngsters Bernal and Torrents, as well as a strong performance from Andreas Christensen.