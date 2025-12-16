Kai E. Iliev can be found on social media here, and if you’re hungry for more, his excellent work can be found on here too.

When Real Sociedad promoted Imanol Alguacil as the first team coach in 2018, little did anyone know that he would become a crucial component of the club. He only stepped down last summer, with both eventually coming to the conclusion that his rather glorious era was at an end. As it turns out, Real Sociedad had in Alguacil more than a simple coach. He is not the only one to have left, and now, they hover above the relegation zone.

Under Alguacil, La Real achieved everything they aspired to. They qualified for European competitions regularly in every full season under Alguacil until his last, and claimed a Copa del Rey trophy in 2020, ending four decades without a trophy. Anoeta became one of the most-feared stadiums in Spain, especially under the rain. More importantly, Alguacil understood and respected the academy tradition. His teams featured graduates like Igor Zubeldia, Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Oyarzabal, blending them with talented imports like Mikel Merino, Alexander Isak and Takefusa Kubo. With the physically strong players the characterise Basque football, battling in duels, Alguacil combined it with a high-possession, strategic approach.

What Real Sociedad did not realise is that Imanol Alguacil fostered a unique environment. Though the last year had not been as glorious, there have been major differences since his exit. When Alguacil announced to the squad and the club that he would not renew, reports claimed that various academy players were in tears. Alguacil represented a human version of success: down to earth, ready to joke around with journalists, and well-respected by players and club officials. For many current first-teamers, Alguacil was the man that helped them ascend to the first team.

Real Sociedad were not prepared for his exit. The club respected his decision, claiming that he was exhausted after so many years, and while the local media spoke of a growing grind between Alguacil and the recruitment team. The club opted to do the same it had done in 2018: promote the B-team coach. Sergio Francisco was therefore appointed in the summer, with the difficult task of continuing the Alguacil identity.

Not every B-team coach is a great first-team coach. Arguably, Real Sociedad did not help Francisco’s transition into the new role. Martin Zubimendi left, and joined the husks of Isak and Merino, whose absences are still felt at Zubieta. Despite injuries to Orri Oskarsson and Mikel Oyarzabal, record signing Umar Sadiq has just two starts to his name in La Liga.

The problem was less with who left, and had more to do with who never arrived – the squad needed reinforcements. Especially in the forward area, where Oskarsson has demonstrated that he remains more potential than finished product. In the midfield, Carlos Soler was the only major reinforcement, with Yangel Herrera’s contribution cancelled out by injury. Up front, Goncalo Guedes’ loan signing hardly sent a message of ambition, and Francisco’s presence was not the only reason a tricky season was predicted as a result.

La @RealSociedad y sus desventajas: solo 1 𝐕𝐈𝐂𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐈𝐀 (Osasuna) en 11 partidos en los que ha empezado por detrás en el marcador. 🟢 1 victoria

🟡 4 empates

🔴 6 derrotas Barça y Girona, dos derrotas… tras empezar ganando. pic.twitter.com/hzKKVOQ09B — Offsider (@Offsider_ES) December 15, 2025

What seemed at risk of ending in catastrophe did on Sunday morning. Francisco never found a spark within the team, claiming only four victories across sixteen matches, only the Basque derby full of fire and passion. Real Sociedad already struggled to convert chances under Alguacil, but could make up for it with the number of chances they created. These vanished, leaving players with a poor trade-off. Francisco was still searching for answers by the time he was dismissed.

Relying on a more direct approach, Francisco’s squad didn’t dominate as Alguacil’s did, nor did they hurt the opposition sufficiently with that approach. Herrera might have aided that, but an €11m deadline day signing is not the cornerstone of any well-planned project. Neither did he have a reference up front, and therefore Oyarzabal reprised his role as number nine, in an entirely different sport to the one he plays for Spain.

Sporting Director Robert Olabe, who together with President Joakin Aperribay and Alguacil can claim to be one of the architects of their successful era, also left in summer. Lured to Aston Villa in the Premier League, he was supposed to pave the way for Erik Bretos, his successor. Another continuity candidate, Real Sociedad’s former head scout, the 36-year-old also roomy shoes to fill.

Defeat against Girona was the final straw (1-2) for Francisco, Bretos and Aperribay reportedly making the call just hours after Viktor Tsygankov’s brace. It was further evidence of a pattern, with the team struggling to create chances, and conceding all too easily when they gave them up. For now, B-team coach Ion Ansotegi has again been promoted, with the club edging dangerously close to the relegation zone.

Ansotegi will see La Real through to the winter break, with ex-Hoffenheim and Stuttgart coach Pellegrino Matarazzo reportedly being lined up as a more permanent option. Whomever takes the reins long-term, the club urgently needs a U-turn – they have had their reality check. Sitting just a point above the relegation zone, Francisco tenure brought about lessons, and even if he struggled to do his part, his departure should not obscure the other shortcomings that were evident in August.