Barcelona’s desire to bring in a left-footed centre-back is little secret at this point, with the Catalan giants collecting scouting reports and pricing information on a number of targets. A fresh option, that will be familiar to fans, has been revealed.

The Blaugrana have resorted to using left-back Gerard Martin in central defence this season, having lost Inigo Martinez in the summer. The Catalan giants have been linked with both Nico Schlotterbeck and Marc Guehi in recent months, but a new name has surfaced from their shortlist.

Barcelona interested in Pau Torres

Barcelona have now reignited their interest in Pau Torres. During his time at Villarreal, the Blaugrana reportedly had an interest in him, and now they are again considering a move for Torres say ESPN, who is currently at Aston Villa. The 28-year-old is currently under contract until 2028.

Torres open to Barcelona move

While Villa’s stance on allowing Torres to leave, or indeed his price tag, the Spain international would consider a move to Barcelona. The information from ESPN is that he would listen to an offer from Catalan club should they make one, and is open to the idea of returning to Spain.

Barcelona dream of signing Bastoni, and have probed his situation, but the conclusion right now is that he's unattainable at an economic level. Maybe that could change in the future. @scapde_45 pic.twitter.com/MnwdISsFuC — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 16, 2025

Pau Torres’ time at Aston Villa

Torres arrived as a star signing at Villa in the summer of 2023, joining for a fee of €33m from the Yellow Submarine. Torres has been a regular starter under Unai Emery, although his second year was interrupted by a broken metatarsal.

Tall and talented on the ball, Torres certainly fits the archetype of a Barcelona central defender that has become the norm since the time of Gerard Pique. That said, he is not a similar character to that of Martinez, with the Catalan giants seemingly looking for a leader to marshal their backline alongside Pau Cubarsi.