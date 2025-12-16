Barcelona and Spain star Aitana Bonmati has continued her iron grip on the individual awards at the top of the women’s game. Bonmati collected her third straight FIFA Best Award in Doha, Qatar.

After winning the Ballon d’Or for a third time earlier this year, Bonmati’s domination was consecrated at the FIFA Best awards. It is also a fifth straight year where a Barcelona player has collected the award, after Alexia Putellas’ victories in 2021 and 2022. Bonmati, who is recovering from surgery currently, won Liga F, the Copa de la Reina and reached the Champions League final with Barcelona last season.

Ousmane Dembele collects men’s award

As happened at the Ballon d’Or too, Paris Saint-Germain’s Ousmane Dembele collected the men’s award. He pipped Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal to the main prize, and saw his manager Luis Enrique win the FIFA Best Manager of the year, as reported by Marca. Sarina Wiegman, who masterminded England’s success over Spain at Euro 2025, picked up the women’s award, while goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, their penalty hero, won the Best goalkeeper.

Gianluigi Donnarumma was named the Best goalkeeper on the men’s side, while Santiago Montiel of Independiente was given the Puskas award for his overhead kick.

Santiago Montiel, ganador del premio Puskas de la FIFA al mejor gol del año 🔥 ¡Felicitaciones, Monti!#TodoRojo 🔴 pic.twitter.com/7hQ0HlKivm — C. A. Independiente (@Independiente) December 16, 2025

Lamine Yamal and Jude Bellingham in Best XI

Barcelona and Real Madrid were not without representation on the men’s side of the draw either though. Lamine Yamal and Pedri were Barcelona’s representation, while Jude Bellingham ensured there was a Real Madrid player in the XI.

#TheBest FIFA Men's 11 in 2025. ✨ — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 16, 2025

On the women’s side, Putellas, Claudia Pina, Irene Paredes, Patri Guijarro, Bonmati and Ona Batlle saw Barcelona dominate the team in similar fashion to PSG on the men’s side. Ex-Blaugrana and Spain forward Mariona Caldentey, now at Arsenal, also made it in.