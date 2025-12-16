Barcelona overcame third-tier Guadalajara at the Pedro Escartin on Tuesday night, with a 2-0 win that arrived in the closing stages of a hard-fought match.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen – 6.5

First time back in seven months after back surgery, but you’ll find no fault here. One difficult pass for Jofre Torrents gave away a throw-in, but was sharp dealing with two efforts on goal late on.

Marc Casado – 5.5

Comically, Hansi Flick said before the match that Casado’s best position was central midfield when asked whether he could be used at right-back – before playing him at right-back. Casado wasn’t particularly poor, but added little to their circulation of the ball.

Eric Garcia – 6

Defended without issues in the first half, before being moved to right-back and then midfield. Did pass up two very presentable headed chances that Garcia would generally feel he should be doing better with.

Andreas Christensen – 8

Composed when defending, Christensen defended well and his use of the ball was good when in front of banked defence, spreading it swiftly. Made the crucial interception to prevent Guadalajara scoring, and then headed the decisive goal home, even if it was helped in by the defender.

Jofre Torrents – 6.5

A competent performance without impressing. It won’t have done much for his chances of more minutes in the first team, and looked somewhat miffed at the lack of space to run into. Replaced after 63 minutes.

Frenkie de Jong – 6.5

Came up with a beautiful assist for Christensen, but was largely unnoticeable in front of Guadalajara’s good defending. Flick might have wanted more impetus from the Dutchman.

Marc Bernal – 6.5

A couple of very nice touches, Bernal looked accomplished, but did pick up a yellow card needlessly early on. Replaced at the break, there’s something Flick is seeing that means Bernal is being held back a bit.

Roony Bardghji – 5.5

Had a nice free-kick fly narrowly wide, but Bardghji was largely nullified. Struggled to combine with Lamine Yamal, and the times he did take on a defender, couldn’t get past them.

Lamine Yamal – 7

Started off in the number 10 role, before moving right in the second half. Although frustrated the majority of the time, Lamine Yamal was relentless in his effort to break down Guadalajara. Bumped a little for his perfect assist for Marcus Rashford late on.

Fermin Lopez – 7

Somewhat frustrating night for Fermin, but had a nice effort in the first half that just whistled over. In the second half, he was denied only by a brilliant tackle. A workman-like performance out of position, Fermin brought the battle necessary for a game like this.

Marcus Rashford – 6.5

A little lost in the fray, Rashford was short of space and service for most of the match. The time he did get on the ball, he perhaps tried one too many touches for the number players around him, and was unable to convert an early chance in the second half, but redeemed himself with lovely finish in stoppage time.

Substitutes

Pau Cubarsi – 7

The sharpest of Barcelona’s defensive players not named Christensen, Cubarsi was there to tidy up on a number of occasions after coming on for Bernal.

Alejandro Balde – 6

Failed to make a decisive impact on the match in the final half hour.

Jofre Torrents: "I've felt comfortable doing what I know how to do. Playing with Barça is a dream; at the beginning, I was a bit nervous, yeah. I'm happy. These matches are tough because they go all out." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 16, 2025

Jules Kounde – 6.5

A couple of nice forays forward, still had time to nearly cause his own defence problems with a giveaway.

Pedri – 7

Didn’t have time to make much of an impact, but Barcelona always look a different, smarter, more solid side with him on the pitch.

Gerard Martin – N/A

On for four minutes.