Barcelona have held a meeting with the agent of Robert Lewandowski, Pini Zahavi, in order to discuss his future beyond the end of the season. The 37-year-old Polish forward is out of contract at the end of the season.

Lewandowski has distanced himself from the idea of retirement in recent months, and commented publicly that he is not yet considering his future. Meanwhile in the Catalan capital, the general line of reporting is that Barcelona have decided to move on from him next summer.

Lewandowski keen to stay at Barcelona

On Saturday, Zahavi held a two-hour meeting with Barcelona President Joan Laporta and Director of Football Deco to broach the topic, as per Sport. Zahavi communicated that Lewandowski was keen to remain at the club beyond the end of the season, with a settled family life in the city part of the reason for that.

Barcelona’s response to Zahavi

For their part, the club responded that they felt it was too early to make the call on his future, and would be evaluating him for the remainder of the season. They have not ruled out offering him a one-year extension, but it will depend on his performances.

A move to Inter Miami?

Meanwhile in Poland, Moca Futbolu have assured that Inter Miami are looking for a house for Lewandowski in case they can broker a move to Major League Soccer, as carried by Sport. Lewandowski has not ruled out any options.

Starting spot at Barcelona

One factor that could be decisive is Hansi Flick. So far this season, with Lewandowski battling two separate injuries, Ferran Torres has been the preferred number nine for sections of the season. If that becomes a more permanent decision, Barcelona may look for a cheaper alternative than Lewandowski if their second option is to be competitition for Torres rather than a starter.