Barcelona make contact with agents of Inter stalwart

Barcelona decided not to replace Inigo Martinez last summer after the Basque defender left for Saudi Arabia, banking on one of Ronald Araujo or Andreas Christensen to fill his shoes. However it appears that one of the areas they have decided to strengthen next summer, finances allowing, is their backline.

The Catalan giants have been looking into various options over the last few months, and Hansi Flick has been trying out various solutions too. The fact that Gerard Martin has stabilised things in the last few weeks has reduced the concern over the matter, with some suggesting that Barcelona could even look into a move in the January transfer market.

Barcelona interested in Inter’s Alessandro Bastoni

One of the players they have been most taken with, as a left-footed option at centre-back, is Inter star Alessandro Bastoni. According to Sport, Barcelona were impressed with him last season during the Champions League semi-final the two played, and he stands out for his leadership of the backline. The Catalan side also got in contact with his agents to sound out a potential move.

Barcelona will not be moving for Bastoni

All the same, the Catalan paper go on to explain that from the information that they received back, Barcelona have come to the conclcusion that pulling off a move for Bastoni would be impossible. The Italian internatioal is under contract until 2028, and would require significant fee for Inter to consider a sale.

Barcelona’s alternatives to Bastoni

So far the two names that have been most heavily linked with Barcelona are Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, and Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck. The former is out of contract this summer, and thus available to sign a precontract in two weeks, but with Liverpool, Manchester City and more interested, would likely have to turn down an offer well above Barcelona’s salary structure would allow them to make. In the case of Schlotterbeck, he could fit into their salary structure at the top end, but would also require a sizable transfer fee, making a deal for him more difficult too.