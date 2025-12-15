Real Madrid may have defeated Alaves on Sunday night, but they came away from Mendizorroza with a sense of indignation. There was strong feelings of a denied penalty for a challenge on Vinicius Junior, which neither the on-field referee nor VAR deemed to be an offence.

Xabi Alonso was not happy with the decision, and neither are Real Madrid as a whole. They went to town on referee Victor Garcia Verdura and VAR official Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes during an explosive rant on RMTV, as per Diario AS.

“We are going to have to start taking measures. We are not going to continue allowing what is happening to happen. There is no doubt that Spanish refereeing is going to make history. We are not going to continue to put up with what we are putting up with.

“The same things are still going on, Fran Soto says that we must forget the Negreira case. This is the filthy Negreira League, Real Madrid competes with their arms tied and must play very well to compete. It is day after day. It is resounding.

“What must Fran Soto have thought after so many repetitions. The problem is not the Real Madrid TV videos, that is a lie. It’s not a question of intensity, at that speed with any touch you go to the ground. This is no longer human error. This has another name. It is a clear decision: not to whistle it because Garcia Verdura and Gonzales Fuertes do not want it. Negreira’s children are still and they are prevaricating.”

RMTV: They harming Real Madrid in a very gross way

RMTV also referenced Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes’ comments from before last season’s Copa del Rey, which led to Real Madrid also boycotting the match against Barcelona.

“It has been so shameless, so clear, so evident, so petty, with so little shame… Above all, the one in the VAR. Gonzalez Fuertes already said that they were going to make history, and we have been suffering from it since the season started. They are harming Real Madrid in a very gross way, the images are there, they leave no doubts.

“One take is enough, you can see the penalty clear. VAR has been completely inhibited. Gonzalez Fuertes cannot whistle again, he must be disabled, he should have been since the Copa del Rey final. There is no name for what he has done. Then she will come out crying playing the victim. It is a lack of respect for the locomotive of Spanish football, revered in all countries of the world except here, where it is mistreated.”