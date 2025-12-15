Despite winning 2-1 at Alaves on Sunday, Real Madrid felt they had been hard done by upon leaving Mendizorroza. They were denied a late penalty that would have given them the chance to seal the points, but neither the on-field referee nor VAR signalled for a foul on Vinicius Junior.

Vinicius went down inside the penalty under a challenge from Alaves defender Nahuel Tenaglia, but nothing was given by referee Victor Garcia Verdura, with VAR in agreement with the on-field decision. Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso made it clear that he did not agree, and his Brazilian superstar was in agreement.

As per MD, TV cameras picked up the moment that Vinicius complained about the non-penalty decision after he has been taken on in the 89th minute.

“Very clear, it was very clear. He doesn’t whistle because it’s me, (it’s a) penalty of course.”

Real Madrid TV also expressed their strong unhappiness with the decision, as they took aim at Garcia Verdura and the VAR over the decision not to award a penalty to Vinicius, who would have been a candidate to take it – although Kylian Mbappe would’ve had something to say about that.

Penalty decision capped off frustrating match for Vinicius

It was a frustrating evening for Vinicius in Vitoria, as he struggled to make an impact throughout his time on the pitch. However, he did come up with a big moment when he generated a fine assist for Rodrygo Goes’ winning goal in the second half, which underlined that his decisiveness is among the best in the Real Madrid squad.

On the whole, the first half of the season has been a difficult one for Vinicius, but he has shown signs of getting back to his best level. Real Madrid will hope he can during the second half of the campaign.