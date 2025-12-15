Xabi Alonso’s situation at Real Madrid continues to attract attention, with the 44-year-old at risk of being sacked just six months into his tenure at the Bernabeu. It has now attracted the attention of former club Bayer Leverkusen, whom he left at the start of June to join Los Blancos.

As per MD, Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro spoke on Alonso during a recent interview with Sky Sport Germany, as he revealed that he recently met up with the Real Madrid head coach in the Spanish capital.

“During the international break I was in Madrid for a weekend and the coaching staff and family were at our house twice. We have a very good relationship – after all, during those three years we were like a family. I also know that they follow our games and we follow theirs, we follow each other. We feel a lot of appreciation for each other and we maintain very close contact.”

Carro: Real Madrid have hung Xabi Alonso out to dry

Carro had his say on Alonso’s situation at Real Madrid. He believes that little support has been given from the higher-ups at the Bernabeu.

“At the time we would have liked him to have stayed here, but we know that he is a coach with enormous talent who, yes, finds himself in a different context in Madrid. If the president says that a coach is a necessary evil, if the coach is left alone and he is always the one who receives the criticism, then the situation is very different from the one he experienced in Leverkusen, where we all row in the same direction and we do not leave the coach alone politically.”

Carro also left the door open for Alonso to return to Leverkusen in the future, were he to leave Real Madrid.

“The door is open. If they both want to come back, they can do so at any time.”