Real Madrid have plans to make at least a couple of signings next summer, with centre-back and midfield areas to be addressed. There could also be a new right-back brought in, depending on whether Dani Carvajal is offered a new contract before his current deal runs out at the end of the season.

Carvajal has been a fantastic servant to Real Madrid, but injuries are starting to catch up with him. He tore his ACL last season, and he is currently out for three months due to an issue with the same knee, which could cause issues for his ability to play a part in years to come.

Carvajal turns 34 next month, so his injury situation is unlikely to improve. Real Madrid may feel next summer is the right time to move him on, and if they do, his replacement could be in the Premier League.

According to TEAMtalk (via CaughtOffside), Real Madrid are showing interest in Diogo Dalot. The Manchester United full-back has previously been on their radar, and he could arrive in 2026 to compete with Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right side of defence.

Man United open to selling Dalot to Real Madrid

It’s noted that Man United director of football Jason Wilcox is “open to considering offers” for the Portugal international, despite him having been a regular starter this season. However, he is contracted until at least 2028, so it is unlikely that Real Madrid would be able to secure a cut-price agreement for the 26-year-old.

It would be a surprise to see Real Madrid try for Dalot. He does not fit the club’s transfer policy, and he would be expensive for a player that would likely play second fiddle to Trent. If a move is made to replace Carvajal, the likelihood is that a free transfer or younger player is sought instead.