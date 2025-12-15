Real Madrid secured a win on what was a difficult away trip to Mendizorrotza to face Alaves, with a Rodrygo Goes goal in the final stages decisive. However the latest from the Spanish capital is that this was a stay of execution rather than the definitive saviour of Xabi Alonso’s job at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The win ensured that Barcelona did not gain any ground in La Liga, and granted Los Blancos their third win in nine games. There were a number of reports that Alonso would be unlikely to remain in the position if Real Madrid did not beat the Basque side, but the victory has not settled the doubts from the hierarchy.

What Xabi Alonso needs to keep his job at Real Madrid

As explained by Diario AS, Alonso must ensure not only wins against Talavera de la Reina in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday and Sevilla this weekend, but an improvement in performance. The feeling within the hierarchy is that the three points were not accompanied by a reaction in Vitoria-Gasteiz, which is what they expect in their next two fixtures. If he does achieve that, then Alonso will be in charge of Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia when they play the Spanish Supercup.

They are also aware of the fact that the physical shape of the team is something that is being worked on, and will not change from one day to the next. However even if Alonso wins the remaining two games in 2025, if the reaction the club want to see is not there, Alonso could well be dismissed all the same.

Real Madrid looking internally for potential replacement

Last week it was reported that Alvaro Arbeloa was the most likely replacement if Alonso did lose his job. Further evidence of this is that with a number of agents offering their clients to the club, the response was not that they were looking for options. AS say that an internal option, which could include Sporting Director Santiago Solari, who took over in 2018, is being considered.

The reassuring thing for Alonso is that undoubtedly the toughest of his tests remaining this year was Alaves. Sevilla have been struggling this season, and at home Los Blancos will be heavy favourites, while under normal circumstances, they should be perfectly capable of beating third-tier Talavera comfortably.