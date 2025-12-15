Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck has become one of the most coveted central defenders in Europe off the back of his form and contract situation. However he will not be the ‘bargain’ that some might have anticipated.

Schlotterbeck has been cited as a target for both Real Madrid and Barcelona in recent months, while Bayern Munich are also interested in Schlotterbeck as an alternative to Dayot Upamecano, should the Frenchman leave in the summer. It appears that Schlotterbeck has decided not to renew his deal with Dortmund, which expires in 2027.

Real Madrid and Barcelona find out Nico Schlotterbeck demands

In theory, that situation would force BVB to consider a sale at a reduced price, but BILD (via Sport) say that the German giants will not allow him to leave for less than €50m. On the other hand, Schlotterbeck’s demands are also not cheap. His current salary works out around €14m gross per annum, and Bayern are open to offering him €15m per season.

However the asking price has been set at €20m per season, with a signing bonus of €20m. As pointed out by Sport, it means that the total package for a five-year contract would work out at €120m, not including a transfer fee. Should they meet Dortmund’s asking price next summer, the total package will be €170m.

Schlotterbeck prefers Real Madrid move

Of course, any of the teams interested will no doubt try to bring those demands down, and it may simply be a starting price set by his agent. Even so, it is enough to cause issues for Barcelona’s salary limit.

A secondary issue for the Catalan side is that Schlotterbeck would reportedly prefer a move to Los Blancos. Real Madrid are also in the race for Upamecano though, and that may save them from having to compete with their arch rivals. Los Blancos appear to be in a strong position, after reports that they have reached an agreement on personal terms with Upamecano.