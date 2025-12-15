Real Betis outlast Rayo Vallecano assault in Vallecas

Rayo Vallecano 0-0 Real Betis

Having both picked up crucial wins on European duty on Thursday night, both Rayo and Betis came into their Monday night encounter weighing their heavy legs. Both sides are in contention for European competition next season again, although increasingly the highest each side can aim for looks to be the Conference League and Europa League.

It was a stuttering start to the match, with both Diego Llorente for Betis and Jorge de Frutos coming off for injuries, with the latter in particular looking serious. De Frutos limped off in tears, which hopefully were premature. Eventually, it was Rayo that that found some rhythm, with Pacha Espino close to the opener at the back post but unable to connect with the chance.

After half an hour, Rayo were gifted a golden opportunity to open the scoring, but Isi Palazon’s effort was a comfortable stop for Alvaro Valles, low and not in the corner. Inigo Perez watched in disbelief as the ball, seductively in front of an open goal, was not put in the back of the net by one of Isi, Nobel Mendy or Alvaro Garcia, who converged on each other.

Rayo assault falls short in second half

Again it took some time for the game to find a beat. After the hour-mark, Rayo were the side in better tune again though, with Marc Bartra and Natan forced into more and more work. As was the post, when Isi struck it with just 20 minutes to go. This is not to say that Betis were without threat throughout, and did manage four shots on goal, working Augusto Batalla.

That figure was tripled by a Rayo side that were applying pressure in the closing stages though. The feeling that the goal was destined to elude the home side was thoroughly set in by the final whistle though.

While Rayo remain just five points off 7th spot, currently in 13th, this weekend’s wins for RCD Mallorca and Girona mean they are only three points above the drop, in spite of a strong performance. It also extends their winless Liga run to six games, albeit just two were defeats. Betis had made their own peace with the point, which keeps them 6th and five points behind Espanyol, a further four from Atletico Madrid in 4th.