Real Madrid saw off Alaves by a 2-1 scoreline on Sunday, as they kept pace with Barcelona in the La Liga title race. It was not a convincing performance, but in the circumstances, the result was the most important thing for Los Blancos.

This was made clear by Fede Valverde, who spoke to the media following the match at Mendizorroza, as per Diario AS.

“Today it was very important to continue fighting for La Liga, with many casualties due to injuries and expulsions. But the team brought out the pride, that desire to fight and fight. And we took three very important points.

“We were very clear that we had to go out to win, to fight for those three key points to continue fighting for La Liga. The team insisted, fought until the end. We worked with great pride. In the first half, before the 0-1, we were playing very well and then we retreated a lot defensively. It was difficult for us to come out with the ball played. But we found a great goal from Rodrygo and we were able to win.”

Valverde advice to Victor Valdepenas

Valverde also heaped praise on Victor Valdepenas, who made his Real Madrid debut at left-back.

“I want to congratulate Valdepeñas, who played a great game in their debut. We are very close to him. Hopefully several young people from the academy continue to have many more opportunities. It’s always nice that they make their debut and it’s a dream for them. We are going to support him in whatever it takes.

“It’s simple, or at least it seems so, but he has to enjoy it. Playing for Real Madrid is something unique, dreamed of, that all young people in the world want. To be able to play for this club. Before the game I told him to enjoy and value what it is like to play for Real Madrid. He did it spectacularly, he valued it and defended the shield like never before. And well, we’re happy for him.”