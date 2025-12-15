Real Madrid are unlikely to sign anyone during the winter transfer window, but there will be departures. One has already been agreed, with Endrick Felipe set to join Lyon on loan for the second half of the season.

Endrick has found minutes hard to come by this season, with Xabi Alonso opting to count on Gonzalo Garcia as Kylian Mbappe’s understudy at striker. He has made a mere two appearances across all competitions, with those both coming from the bench (vs Valencia and Manchester City).

Real Madrid do not want Endrick’s development to stagnate, which is why they agreed to loan Endrick to Lyon. He will leave after next weekend’s match against Sevilla at the Bernabeu, which he is unable to play in due to suspension.

According to El Chiringuito, the plan is for Endrick to join up with his Lyon teammates on the 26th of December. He will be officially presented by the Ligue 1 club when the winter transfer window opens on the 1st of January, and he could make his debut for his new side a couple of days later.

Real Madrid have high hopes for Endrick loan

Despite barely playing this season, Real Madrid are still very much counting on Endrick. Club officials believe the temporary move to Lyon will be excellent for him, and they hope it will allow him to reach another level, which he has failed to do since his 2024 move to Palmeiras.

Real Madrid will be very interested in how Endrick gets on at Lyon. He is very capable of making a big impression in France, which in turn, could give him many chances to be an important player for Alonso when he returns to the Bernabeu next summer. It will allow present him with regular playing time ahead of the 2026 World Cup.