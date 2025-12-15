Barcelona star wins over Hansi Flick after slow start to the season

Barcelona made only three signings during the summer transfer window, with one of those being Swedish winger Roony Bardghji. The 20-year-old arrived from FC Copenhagen for a cut-price fee, which the Catalans saw as a clear market opportunity.

However, the plan with Bardghji has been for him to be a backup, which is why he has struggled for prominence during this first season at Barcelona. He has made only 12 appearances, with three of being from the start, but in the latest of those, he announced himself to the club and its supporters.

Bardghji was a standout performer in Barcelona’s victory over Real Betis earlier this month, during which he scored his first goal for the club. Until then, he had been out of the picture at the Spotify Camp Nou, but now, he could be set for an important role.

As per Sport, Bardghji was impressed within Can Barca since his summer move. He has won over head coach Hansi Flick and his Barcelona teammates with his attitude, which is why there are plans for him to be used more often during the second half of the season.

Flick wants Bardghji to be versatile option

However, he will need to be versatile in order to do so. Lamine Yamal is undisputed on the right wing, which is why Flick has made it clear to Bardghji that he will need to be happy playing in other positions. He is seen as an option on the left wing, but also in the playmaking role behind the striker.

Bardghji will almost certainly have his chance at another start when Barcelona take on Guadalajara in the Copa del Rey on Tuesday. If he can produce another strong performance, it would give him further prominence ahead of the second half of the season.