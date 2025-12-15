Barcelona reported to La Liga over “bad faith” transfer agreement

Barcelona could soon be in trouble with La Liga, having been reported over one of their transfer dealings from the summer.

Back in July, Barcelona finalised the sale of Pablo Torre to Mallorca. The 22-year-old, who had fallen out of favour in Catalonia, left for a fee in the region of €5m, which meant that no profit was made from the operation.

Barcelona signed Torre in 2022 for €5m plus variables from Real Racing Club de Santander, who also kept a capital gains clause as part of the agreement. That did not come into effect in the summer, which the Segunda side have taken issue with.

Barcelona were accused by Real Racing Club of operating in bad faith by selling Torre on without a profit, and Diario AS have reported that the Segunda club have now filed a complaint with La Liga.

Real Racing Club chief: “We have an economic right”

As per the report, Real Racing Club president Manolo Higuera addressed the matter during the club’s shareholders’ meeting, as he accused Barcelona of deliberating selling Torre for €5m to avoid paying any money to their club.

“We have an economic right on that transfer. We don’t want any confrontation with Barcelona, but we have to defend our interests and they did the operation in a way that avoided paying Racing and therefore they leave us without what corresponds to us.”

Real Racing Club believe Barcelona actually valued Torre at €10m, since this is the amount of the buy-back clause that he signed with Mallorca. This would have seen them net a significant amount on money from their capital gains clause, give that the Catalans would have made €5m profit on the player.

It remains to be seen how this one plays out, but from a Barcelona perspective, they will feel that it is far from ideal that this matter has arisen.