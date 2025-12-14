Barcelona made it seven La Liga wins in a row against Osasuna, but they did so without calling upon Robert Lewandowski. For the second league match in a row, Hansi Flick did not give any minutes to the veteran striker, with Ferran Torres playing the 90 minutes at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Last weekend against Real Betis was a tactical decision by Flick, but despite Lewandowski coming under fire in the aftermath of Barcelona’s victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in midweek, it was not a similar situation on Saturday. As reported by Catalunya Radio (via Sport), the Poland international was not risked as he had been carrying hamstring discomfort in recent days.

“The Pole did not have minutes against Osasuna due to hamstring problems. In case of urgency he could have played 15 minutes, but with Barça’s first goal they ruled him out.”

Lewandowski expected to miss Copa del Rey

Furthermore, it is also reported that Flick does not plan to risk Lewandowski for Tuesday’s Copa del Rey tie against Guadalajara, although the final decision will be made by the player himself, who will assess how he feels in the lead-up to the match.

It has been a difficult season so far for Lewandowski, who has been replaced as Barcelona’s starting striker by Ferran. The match against Osasuna was also the fifth that he has missed due to injury, which does not bode well for his chances of earning a new contract before his current deal expires next summer.

Barcelona have already started preparations to sign a new striker, as they prepare for life after Lewandowski. Julian Alvarez and Karl Etta Eyong are reported to be targets, although one player that will not be arriving in Catalonia next summer is Fisnik Asllani, who is not a serious option for the La Liga leaders.