Barcelona are in a good moment, as shown by winning their seventh La Liga match in a row against Osasuna. On the other hand, Real Madrid are struggling, which the Catalans’ supporters made known during Saturday evening’s fixture at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Less than two months ago, Barcelona had been trailing Real Madrid by four points in the La Liga title race, but there has since been an 11-point swing in their favour – although that can be reduced to eight if Los Blancos were to defeat Alaves on Sunday. Nevertheless, the drop in form of the Bernabeu club has led to strong speculation on the future of head coach Xabi Alonso.

Alonso could be sacked if Real Madrid fail to secure three victorious over the next week in matches against Alaves, CF Talavera de la Reina and Sevilla. However, Barcelona’s supporters have made it clear that they want the former Bayer Leverkusen head coach to remain in charge.

In images picked up by Movistar+ (via MD) from Saturday’s match between Barcelona and Osasuna, home supporters were seen chanting “Xabi, quédate” (Xabi, stay). It follows a similar chant from Real Madrid fans a couple of seasons ago, who sung “Xavi, quédate”, in relations to then-Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez.

Barcelona are in commanding position in La Liga

Real Madrid’s drop-off has been much-needed for Barcelona, who had been in a difficult position in the aftermath of their defeat in El Clasico in October. They are in charge of the title race as things stand, but whether Alonso remains in charge or not, they should be prepared for Los Blancos to get their act together over the coming weeks and months.

Nevertheless, Barcelona and their supporters are enjoying things for now, as they certainly should.