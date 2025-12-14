Real Sociedad have become the third La Liga club this season to sack their manager, with Sergio Francisco having been dismissed from his position after only five months in charge at Anoeta.

Friday’s disappointing 2-1 home defeat to Girona signalled the end of Francisco’s time in charge. La Real decided to sack him in the aftermath of that match, and on Sunday, they confirmed the news with an official statement.

“Real Sociedad has decided, with effect from today, to dismiss Sergio Francisco from his duties, who will not continue at the helm of the first team. The assistant coach, Iosu Rivas, will not continue in his position either.

“The txuri urdin club wants to recognise the professionalism, effort and commitment shown by Sergio Francisco, both in the time he has led the first team and in the years he has belonged to our club. In his time in our academy, in which he has been more than eleven years as a coach, he has been a key player in the last stage of training of our academy players. In addition to the promotions achieved, both with C and Sanse, many of the players who are and will be in the first team have passed through his hands on that path.

“Real Sociedad wishes him the best for his personal and professional future. Eskerrik asko, Sergio.”

Real Sociedad announce replacement on interim basis

Jon Ansotegi, who succeeded Francisco as Sanse head coach in the summer, has taken charge on an interim basis. He will lead La Real into their matches against Eldense (Copa del Rey) and Levante, with the idea being to appoint a new manager during the winter break.

As for a replacement, Marca report that La Real have initially lined up Pellegrino Matarazzo and Thiago Motta as leading candidates. Luis Garcia Plaza and Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta are also on the Basque club’s radar, although the likelihood is that a non-Spanish manager will come in.