Real Oviedo confirm second managerial sacking of the season

Real Oviedo are searching for their third manager of the season, having taken the decision to part ways with Luis Carrion.

The 46-year-old, who returned in October for his second spell in charge, has been sacked in the immediate aftermath of Sunday’s 4-0 defeat to Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. An official statement published by Oviedo has confirmed his dismissal.

“Real Oviedo have taken the decision to terminate Luis Carrión’s contract as coach of the first team.

“The blue coach is no longer coach of the team from the capital of the Principality. Similarly, the coaching staff that accompanies him also ends his relationship with the Carbayona entity.

“Real Oviedo would like to thank Luis Carrión and his coaching staff for their dedication, professionalism and work during their time at the Club, wishing them all the luck in the world in their professional future.”

Carrion was appointed in October to replace Veljko Paunovic, who was sacked after only eight La Liga matches. However, he struggled to turn things around at the Carlos Tartiere, as he went winless during his nine games in charge, which included a disappointing defeat to Ourense in the Copa del Rey.

Carrion becomes second La Liga manager sacked on Sunday

Prior to Sunday, there had been two managers sacked in La Liga this season (Paunovic at Oviedo, Julian Calero at Levante), but that number has now doubled. Earlier in the day, Real Sociedad took the decision to relieve Sergio Francisco of his duties, and he has now been joined by Carrion in being sacked.

Oviedo host Celta Vigo in their final match of 2025 next weekend, after which it is the winter break. That will allow club bosses to search for a replacement, although whoever comes in will struggle to save the Asturians from relegation, given that they’re five points adrift at this stage of the season.