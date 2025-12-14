The penultimate La Liga matchday of 2025 has been ongoing this weekend, with nine matches to be played in total – down from 10 after Levante-Villarreal was postponed due to a red weather warning in the Valencia region.

Antoine Griezmann guides Atletico Madrid to important win

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Valencia

Atletico Madrid kept the pressure on Real Madrid and Villarreal following a narrow victory over Valencia at the Metropolitano. Koke Resurreccion’s opener was cancelled out by Lucas Beltran’s fine strike in the second half, but substitute Antoine Griezmann scored late to seal a return to winning wats for Diego Simeone’s side.

Mallorca see off Elche with two late goals

Mallorca 3-1 Elche

Mallorca moved out of the relegation zone after seeing out Elche at Son Moix. Manu Morlanes made it a dream start for the hosts after he scored inside five minutes, but Pablo Maffeo’s own goal had the visitors level soon after. However, Jagoba Arrasate’s side bounced back with two late strikes from Omar Mascarell and Vedat Muriqi.

Espanyol seal impressive victory at the Coliseum

Getafe 0-1 Espanyol

Espanyol made it four wins in a row with an impressive victory over Getafe. In a match of few chances, Leandro Cabrera headed home Edu Exposito’s corner for the only goal of the game, which keeps Los Pericos only four points away from the Champions League places.

Sevilla trash Real Oviedo in Luis Carrion’s final match

Sevilla 4-0 Real Oviedo

Sevilla sealed a first win in four in fine style, as they dispatched of Real Oviedo at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. Akor Adams, Djibril Sow, Batista Mendy and Chidera Ejuke got the goals in what turned out to be the final match in charge for visiting head coach Luis Carrion – he was sacked soon after the full time whistle was blown.

Celta Vigo get the better of Athletic Club at Balaidos

Celta Vigo 2-0 Athletic Club

Celta Vigo built on last weekend’s impressive victory at the Bernabeu with a win at home to Athletic Club. Williot Swedberg, who scored both goals against Real Madrid opened the scoring after half time, before Jones El-Abdellaoui doubled the lead following an error from Dani Vivian. Los Leones also missed a late penalty when Nico Williams was denied by home goalkeeper Ionut Radu.