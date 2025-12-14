This weekend, there will be only nine matches played across La Liga, with Levante-Villarreal having been postponed. The fixture, which was due to be played on Sunday at 6.30pm CET, will now be played at a later date.

Earlier in the weekend, it was confirmed that a red weather warning had been issued for areas of the Valencia region, which include the city itself. As a result, there was concern about whether the match would be played, but on Sunday morning, La Liga have confirmed the decision to postpone.

“In light of the weather alert and following safety recommendations, the match between Levante UD and Villarreal CF from matchday 16 of La Liga EA Sports, scheduled for this Sunday, December 14, has been postponed. The new date and time of the match will be announced shortly.”

The Valencia City Council sent an official communication to La Liga to cancel the match, and this has been ratified by the league and Spanish Football Federation. It means that Villarreal, who are currently one point behind Real Madrid in the standings, will miss the chance to go 2nd.

Decision comes with Storm DANA case in mind

It is not the first time that matches in the Valencia region have been postponed due to weather issues. Last season, Valencia and Levante both had matches played at a later date due to Storm DANA, while Villarreal also had a home match against Espanyol called off due to concerns over torrential rain.

It makes a lot of sense for the match between Levante and Villarreal to be postponed, considering how weather has wrecked the region in recent years. Understandably, no risks have been taken with player and supporter welfare, which also means that both clubs have an extended rest during a busy period of the season.