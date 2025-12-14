Barcelona picked up an important victory on Saturday, as two second half goals saw off Osasuna at the Spotify Camp Nou. It’s now seven La Liga wins in a row for Hansi Flick’s side, who are now confirmed to be top of the table going in 2026.

Raphinha scored both of Barcelona’s goals, and as per MD, he gave his reaction to the match when speaking to the media.

“These victories are very important and give the team confidence to continue adding points. Osasuna is a team that defended very well and we had to play a very good game. Patience was important to score the first goal. It could have come in the 80th or 90th minute. You have to be prepared. We knew it would be difficult to score the first goal.”

Eric Garcia also gave his assessment of how proceedings played out, as per MD. He also spoke glowingly on Pedri, who was once again a standout performer for Barcelona.

“Osasuna were a similar opponent to Eintracht – very close, looking for counter-attacks. Maybe we lacked a bit of rhythm in the circulation in the first half, but we have a lot of important games… There were few spaces, but in the end we managed it.

“When things get complicated in the middle, I get the ball to Pedri and he solves everything.”

Alejandro Balde heaps praise on Joan Garcia

Alejandro Balde also spoke to the media after the match (via MD), as he gave his assessment and also gave praise to Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

“It was a very difficult game because of their very strong defensive block. They were very well organised in defence and there were not many gaps, so it was difficult to create scoring chances, but with patience we found solutions. We managed to score two goals and we are happy with the team’s work and the victory.

“Joan Garcia is one of the best goalkeepers in the world at the moment. His level is incredible despite his young age. We are very happy to have him with us.”