Barcelona able to sign defender for €50m next summer

Barcelona are planning to sign a left-sided central defender in 2026, as they seek to replace the already-departed Inigo Martinez. The intention is to secure a cut-price deal, given that their financial woes will prevent big money being spent on any targets.

Barcelona have a number of names drawn up as possible targets, and one of those is Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck. The 26-year-old is out of contract in 2027, and given that he does not intend to sign a renewal, there will be hope that a deal can be struck below his market value.

According to BILD (via Sport), Dortmund are prepared to sell Schlotterbeck next summer if he does not commit to a new contract. They would entertain any offers in the region of €50m, which could be affordable for Barcelona if they secure a return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule before the end of the season.

Barcelona trailing in race to sign Schlotterbeck

Despite this, Barcelona will not have it easy to sign Schlotterbeck. It has been reported that Real Madrid are ahead in the race for the German defender, and now BILD say that Bayern Munich are also well-placed to make a move, as they seek to secure a replacement for Dayot Upamecano, who could leave Bavaria as a free agent next summer.

Marc Guehi is also a candidate for Barcelona, and he would be better than Schlotterbeck in that he will be available for free next summer. He will not renew with Crystal Palace, which would open the door for the Catalans to sign a new centre-back at no cost – this would be fantastic news, although it must be noted that Liverpool are favourites to land the England international.

It remains to be seen who Barcelona sign next summer, but at this stage, Schlotterbeck and Guehi are both options.