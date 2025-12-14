Barcelona accused of operating in bad faith during summer transfer

In the summer, Barcelona finalised the departure of Pablo Torre, who joined fellow La Liga side Mallorca on a permanent deal. The 22-year-old had been out of favour under Hansi Flick, which is why it was decided for him to continue his career elsewhere.

Barcelona agreed to sell Torre for €5m, with the deal also seeing them retaining a 50% sell-on clause. However, they have now been accused of operating in bad faith in relation to this deal.

As per Arco FM (via Diario AS), Barcelona have been accused by Real Racing Club de Santander, who say the Catalans sold Torre for a lower price to ensure they did not have to pay any money to the Segunda club, who would have been entitled to a portion of the transfer fee had a profit been made.

Back in 2022, Barcelona signed Torre from Real Racing Club for €5m, which meant they would have had to give money back in the event of making any profit. However, given that Mallorca also paid €5m, the captain gains clause did not come into effect.

Barcelona able to re-sign Torre for €12.5m

It is unclear at this stage whether Real Racing Club intend to take any action on the matter, but whether they do, it would be unlikely for the matter to go far. Barcelona can argue that they sold for market value, given that Transfermarkt have Torre’s value at €5m.

In regards to Torre, he has had a slow start to life at Mallorca, although he has plenty of time to make a big impact at Son Moix. If he does, Barcelona could opt to bring him back to the Spotify Camp Nou for a price of €12.5m, given they would only need to pay 50% of the midfielder’s release clause, which is reported to be €25m.