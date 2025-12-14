Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid make plans to address problem position in January

Image via Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid spent big in the summer to bring in a number of players, but their business for the season is not yet done. The club’s sporting department have plans to address Diego Simeone’s squad in January, with at least one signing guaranteed to happen.

Clement Lenglet, Juan Musso (both loans converted into permanent deals), Matteo Ruggeri, Alex Baena, Johhny Cardoso, Thiago Almada, Marc Pubill, David Hancko, Giacomo Raspadori and Nico Gonzalez arrived at the RiyadhAir Metropolitano during the summer transfer window, but not everyone has impressed. In particularly, there are concerns about Ruggeri, who joined from Atalanta.

Image via Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Ruggeri has failed to meet Simeone’s standards when called upon at left-back, with the same also being same for backup Javi Galan. This has led to Hancko being utilised there on multiple occasions, but the plan is for him to solely operate as a central defender, which is where he was signed for.

As such, Atleti have drawn up plans to sign a new left-back during the winter transfer window, as per Cadena SER. The idea would be for Ruggeri or Galan to depart, with a new signing brought in to be a starter – with the one that stays being their backup.

Atleti wanted to sell Javi Galan in the summer

In Galan’s case, he almost left Atleti during the final days of the summer transfer window. A deal had been agreed with Nottingham Forest, but the Premier League side ended up pulling the plug in order to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko instead.

It would be no surprise if Galan were the player to leave Atleti when the winter transfer window opens, given that he has barely played this season. Ruggeri being demoted to backup would allow him to gradually improve his level, although for now, it remains to be seen whether a new left-back does arrive.

Posted by

Tags Atletico Madrid Diego Simeone Javi Galan Mateu Alemany Matteo Ruggeri

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News