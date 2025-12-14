Real Madrid returned to winning ways on Sunday with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Alaves at Mendizorroza. In the process, they cut the gap to Barcelona back down to four points, which also eased some of the pressure on head coach Xabi Alonso.

As per Diario AS, Alonso gave his reaction to the victory in Vitoria.

“The match was competitive. We started very well and took the lead, but then we lost control and as a result of that, we didn’t finish well. We started the second half well and we had chances, but we conceded in the only action in which Valdepenas failed, because in all the others he was very correct, he played very well. Carlos Vicente took advantage of it after a great pass. But the team continued to show its face, fighting the game in a complicated stadium, against a very intense opponent. That second goal gives us the three points and we leave here very happy.”

Alonso believes that Real Madrid should have been awarded a penalty late on for a challenge on Vinicius Junior inside the Alaves area.

“I’m going to talk about the action, not the referee. I thought it was a clear penalty. Vini is going very fast, there is contact… and I’m very surprised that it doesn’t even go to VAR. That being said, we are not surprised. And we must continue.”

Xabi Alonso: We are all in this together

Alonso also made it clear that he and his players are united, as they seek to end 2025 on a positive note.

“We are very focused on what is ours. Very together, preparing a game every three days. Today I give a lot of credit to the victory, because we came with a lot of casualties, with players suspended… as I said before, Valdepenas has made his debut and I congratulate him from here. Not only because of the debut, but because of the game he played. He has competed and been a very stable player. And making his debut with Real Madrid is always a special day.

“We are all in this together. The dynamic… one game is not enough, now we have the Cup and then the home game against Sevilla. There’s a long way to go and it was an important moment, but we have to continue with the good things we did today.”