Alaves 1-2 Real Madrid

Real Madrid have bounced back from consecutive defeats to narrowly see off a brave Alaves side in their La Liga clash at Mendizorroza.

Kylian Mbappe returned to the starting line-up after missing out against Manchester City in midweek, and he is the one that opened the scoring. He collected a pass from Jude Bellingham before cutting inside from the left and picking out the top corner of Antonio Sivera’s net for what was his 17th La Liga goal of the season.

Despite leading, Real Madrid had not looked convincing at all, and Alaves drew themselves level in the second half. Carlos Vicente, who had only just come on, brought the ball down brilliantly before firing beyond Thibaut Courtois – he was given offside initially, but VAR confirmed he was level with Antonio Rudiger, which meant the goal was given.

But fortunately for Real Madrid, they went back in front soon after, and it was goals in back-to-back matches for Rodrygo Goes. Vinicius Junior did brilliantly to drive into the box, and his cutback was turned home by his compatriot from a few yards out. It was another impressive showing from the Brazilian following his MVP display in midweek against Man City, so his strike was very much deserved.

Victory eases pressure on Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso

Bellingham was denied twice in pursuit of a third goal late on, but in the end, it mattered little as Real Madrid held on for an important three points. It means they go back to within four points of La Liga leaders Barcelona, and in the process, the strong pressure on the shoulders of head coach Xabi Alonso will have been eased slightly – even if the performance of Los Blancos was not at the required level.