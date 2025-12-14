Real Madrid return to La Liga action on Sunday with a trip to Mendizorroza, where they will take on Alaves. It starts a crucial week in Xabi Alonso’s tenure as manager, which could come to an end if Los Blancos fail to return to winning ways.

Barcelona’s victory over Osasuna on Saturday means that Real Madrid are now seven points adrift in the La Liga title race, meaning that a win is needed to keep pace with their Clasico rivals. Alonso does have Kylian Mbappe available to start after he missed the midweek defeat to Manchester City with knee discomfort, although there are a number of other absences.

Interestingly, Marca say that Mbappe will not be risked from the start against Alaves, with Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior to start in attack together. As for other positions, Alvaro Carreras, Fran Garcia (both suspended) and Ferland Mendy (injured) are absent, with means Alonso will give a first Real Madrid start to teenage defender Victor Valdepenas.

He will start as left-back, with Dean Huijsen returning in the centre of defence to replace Antonio Rudiger, who misses out due to discomfort. Arda Guler would replace Gonzalo Garcia in the only other change from the defeat to Man City.

As for Alaves, they are expected to make one change from last weekend’s victory over Real Sociedad. Former Real Madrid midfielder Antonio Blanco was suspended for that match, but he is primed to return in place of Ander Guevara, who would drop to Eduardo Coudet’s bench.

The pressure is on for Xabi Alonso and Real Madrid

Sunday’s match is a crucial one for Real Madrid. They cannot afford to keep dropping further behind Barcelona, which is why it is absolutely necessary for them to take three points back to the Spanish capital.