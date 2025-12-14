Real Madrid returned to winning ways on Sunday as they got the better of Alaves in their La Liga clash at Mendizorroza, with goals from Kylian Mbappe and Rodrygo Goes ensuring a 2-1 success for Xabi Alonso’s side.

Thibaut Courtois – 6.5

Made a very important save at the end of the first half, but could do little to deny Carlos Vicente from scoring Alaves’ equaliser for 1-1.

Fede Valverde – 7

Started well, but as the game went on, he was not as effective. Nevertheless, he was good, and he ended the match at left-back after Victor Valdepenas went off.

Raul Asencio – 6.5

Competed well against Alaves striker Lucas Boye, in what was a better performance from the young defender compared to recent weeks.

Antonio Rudiger – 6.5

Good at times, not so at others. He will be looking forward to having a rest in midweek when Real Madrid are in Copa del Rey action.

Victor Valdepenas – 6.5

Did not look out of place on his Real Madrid debut, although his chemistry with his teammates was lacking at times when he was trying to cross.

Aurelien Tchouameni – 6

He has had better performances this season, but he was not bad, per se.

Arda Guler – 6

He seems a million miles away from his form at the start of the season. At times, he looked lost and out of sync with his Real Madrid teammates, which will be a big concern.

Jude Bellingham – 7.5

Got the assist for Mbappe’s goal, and almost scored himself in the dying stages. It was another all-around performance from the Englishman, even if he lacked effectiveness at times.

Rodrygo – 7.5

For the second match running, he was Real Madrid’s standout performer. He was a regular threat, and he got his reward with the winning goal.

Kylian Mbappe – 6.5

Got his goal, but aside from that, he was largely nullified – both by Alaves’ defence and Real Madrid’s ineffectiveness in attack.

Vinicius Junior – 6.5

He was very quiet up until an excellent assist for the winning goal. He claimed a penalty late on, but nothing was given by the on-field referee or VAR.

Substitutes

Dean Huijsen – 6

Slotted in well during his first appearance in a number of weeks.

Gonzalo Garcia – 6

Another appearance for the young striker, although he was barely involved.

Brahim Diaz – N/A

Came on late, and while he did not have much time to make an impact, he almost scored.

Franco Mastantuono – N/A

First appearance since the start of November, which is good news for him and Real Madrid. On this occasion, he had no time to get involved in anything meaningful.