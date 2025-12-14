WATCH: Carlos Vicente brings Alaves level against Real Madrid

Real Madrid need to defeat Alaves in order to keep pace with Barcelona, but after taking the lead, they have been pegged back at Mendizorroza.

Kylian Mbappe returned to the starting line-up after missing out against Manchester City in midweek, and he is the one that opened the scoring. He collected a pass from Jude Bellingham before cutting inside from the left and picking out the top corner of Antonio Sivera’s net.

Despite leading, Real Madrid have not looked convincing at all, and now Alaves have drawn themselves level. Carlos Vicente, who has only just come on, brings the ball down brilliantly before firing beyond Thibaut Courtois – he was given offside initially, but VAR confirms he was level with Antonio Rudiger.

Carlos Vicente levels it! 🔵⚪ The pressure is back on Xabi Alonso as his Real Madrid side let their lead slip 😱 𝑃𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑏𝑦 @sbk | 18+ | 𝑃𝑙𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑒 𝐺𝑎𝑚𝑏𝑙𝑒 𝑅𝑒𝑠𝑝𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑖𝑏𝑙𝑦 pic.twitter.com/DYdrAkSfHn — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) December 14, 2025

🚨🇪🇸 CARLOS VICENTE HAS EQUALIZED FOR ALAVES! Alaves 1-1 Real Madrid.pic.twitter.com/NLuLY1lZpa — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) December 14, 2025

Were Real Madrid to drop points in this one, it would increase the chances of Xabi Alonso being sacked. If he is to guarantee that he keeps his job, he needs his side to find another goal in the remaining minutes.