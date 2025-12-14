Alaves Real Madrid

WATCH: Carlos Vicente brings Alaves level against Real Madrid

Real Madrid need to defeat Alaves in order to keep pace with Barcelona, but after taking the lead, they have been pegged back at Mendizorroza.

Kylian Mbappe returned to the starting line-up after missing out against Manchester City in midweek, and he is the one that opened the scoring. He collected a pass from Jude Bellingham before cutting inside from the left and picking out the top corner of Antonio Sivera’s net.

Despite leading, Real Madrid have not looked convincing at all, and now Alaves have drawn themselves level. Carlos Vicente, who has only just come on, brings the ball down brilliantly before firing beyond Thibaut Courtois – he was given offside initially, but VAR confirms he was level with Antonio Rudiger.

Were Real Madrid to drop points in this one, it would increase the chances of Xabi Alonso being sacked. If he is to guarantee that he keeps his job, he needs his side to find another goal in the remaining minutes.

Posted by

Tags Alaves Carlos Vicente La Liga Real Madrid

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News