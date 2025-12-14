Alaves Real Madrid

WATCH: Rodrygo puts Real Madrid back in front against Alaves

Real Madrid need to defeat Alaves in order to keep pace with Barcelona, and they have now retaken the lead at Mendizorroza.

Kylian Mbappe returned to the starting line-up after missing out against Manchester City in midweek, and he is the one that opened the scoring. He collected a pass from Jude Bellingham before cutting inside from the left and picking out the top corner of Antonio Sivera’s net.

Despite leading, Real Madrid had not looked convincing at all, and Alaves drew themselves level in the second half. Carlos Vicente, who had only just come on, brought the ball down brilliantly before firing beyond Thibaut Courtois – he was given offside initially, but VAR confirmed he was level with Antonio Rudiger.

But fortunately for Real Madrid, they have gone back in front, and it is goals in back-to-back matches for Rodrygo Goes. Vinicius Junior did brilliantly to drive into the box, and his cutback was turned home by his compatriot.

