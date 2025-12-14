Alaves Real Madrid

WATCH: Kylian Mbappe strikes as Real Madrid lead early against Alaves

Real Madrid need to defeat Alaves in order to keep pace with Barcelona, and they have taken the lead in the first half at Mendizorroza.

Kylian Mbappe has returned to the starting line-up after missing out against Manchester City in midweek, and he is the one to have opened the scoring. He collected a pass from Jude Bellingham before cutting inside from the left and picking out the top corner of Antonio Sivera’s net.

It’s a fine finish from Mbappe, who makes it 17 goals for the season in La Liga. Real Madrid have not had things their own way in the opening minutes in this one, but the opener will allow them to gain better control on proceedings.

The pressure is firmly on Xabi Alonso and Real Madrid for this match, but so far, things are going well. However, there is still a long way to go before the full time whistle is blown.

