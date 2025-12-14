Real Madrid need to defeat Alaves in order to keep pace with Barcelona, and they have taken the lead in the first half at Mendizorroza.

Kylian Mbappe has returned to the starting line-up after missing out against Manchester City in midweek, and he is the one to have opened the scoring. He collected a pass from Jude Bellingham before cutting inside from the left and picking out the top corner of Antonio Sivera’s net.

Kylian Mbappé with a great finish! 🔥 The Frenchman opens the scoring against Deportivo Alavés in some style ⚪ 𝑃𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑏𝑦 @sbk | 18+ | 𝑃𝑙𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑒 𝐺𝑎𝑚𝑏𝑙𝑒 𝑅𝑒𝑠𝑝𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑖𝑏𝑙𝑦 pic.twitter.com/5QksBl5Qeh — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) December 14, 2025

🚨🇪🇸 KYLIAN MBAPPE OPENS THE SCORING FOR REAL MADRID! Alaves 0-1 Real Madrid.pic.twitter.com/AfmFcRqBGg — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) December 14, 2025

What a finish from the edge of the box by Mbappe 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9O0GuF7Frw — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 14, 2025

It’s a fine finish from Mbappe, who makes it 17 goals for the season in La Liga. Real Madrid have not had things their own way in the opening minutes in this one, but the opener will allow them to gain better control on proceedings.

The pressure is firmly on Xabi Alonso and Real Madrid for this match, but so far, things are going well. However, there is still a long way to go before the full time whistle is blown.