Real Madrid could sack Xabi Alonso as early as next week, amid concerns over the club’s poor start to the 2025-26 season. The former Galactico has struggled to get the best out of his players since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer, which is why he could be relieved of his duties if Los Blancos were to be defeated in any of their three matches before the winter break.

This could be good news for a number of players who are reportedly unhappy with Alonso, among them Endrick Felipe. The teenager has struggled for minutes since returning from injury, with Gonzalo Garcia being preferred to him as Kylian Mbappe’s understudy in the striker position.

This has led to a loan move being agreed with Lyon, which will become active when the winter transfer window opens. There has been speculation that this could be cancelled if Alonso were to depart, but it has now been denied by Diario AS, who say the Brazil international will definitely leave the Bernabeu in January.

Real Madrid are pleased with Endrick loan agreement

Real Madrid believe the temporary move to Lyon will be good for Endrick, who needs minutes in order to guarantee himself a place in the Brazil squad for next summer’s World Cup. The feeling is that everyone will benefit from the agreement, which is why there would be no desire to cancel the agreement even if Alonso, who sees the 19-year-old as more of a dynamic player and less of a box player, were to depart.

Endrick will not play again in La Liga this season, given that he is suspended for the upcoming matches against Alaves and Sevilla. He could be involved in the Copa del Rey in midweek, which would be his final appearance for Real Madrid ahead of joining Lyon at the start of January.