Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has confirmed that Kylian Mbappe will be fit to face Alaves on Sunday night, in a game many are categorising as decisive for Alonso’s future at the club. Los Blancos will head to Vitoria-Gasteiz with at least eight absences.

Mbappe is undoubtedly the player Alonso would select to have back though, after he missed their clash with Manchester City. On Saturday, Mbappe trained as normal.

“He’s fit to play, we’ve got him back. We’ll decide tomorrow. That’s obviously good news,” Alonso commented.

Further absences for Real Madrid

However Alonso did not give an update on the fitness of Fede Valverde, Antonio Rudiger or Dean Huijsen, who are also in question. Alvaro Carreras, Fran Garcia and Endrick Felipe will miss the game after receiving red cards against Celta Vigo.

“We have three players suspended, that’s part of the game. We don’t have many players available, so we filled out the squad with Castilla players, who always deliver. For tomorrow, we’ll go with the ones who are fit.”

Alonso’s responds to Karim Benzema

Speaking after Real Madrid’s loss to Manchester City, Karim Benzema commented that his former side were missing cohesion and some leadership. Alonso explained that the current struggles could be positive if they come through it.

“We’re together in the dressing room every day. We’ve experienced good times and not-so-good times. We also believe we can grow if we get through these difficult moments and turn things around. Maybe in the future we’ll look back and say how tough it was, but here we are. Karim has that experience and that responsibility to make decisions.”

Alvaro Arbeloa: Future Real Madrid manager?

Alonso faced a barrage of questions on his future, and it has been reported in the local press that if he is sacked, Castilla manager and friend Alvaro Arbeloa could take over. The pair were seen talking at Real Madrid’s training ground, and Alonso dismissed the notion that it was something of a handover.

“Alvaro could be Real Madrid’s coach in the future, he’s doing very well. We spoke about the players that may or may not come with the first team. But what you’re asking me, we didn’t discuss that at all.”