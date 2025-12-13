Predicted Teams Barcelona-Osasuna: Late absence for Hansi Flick

Barcelona host Osasuna at Camp Nou knowing that they could apply further pressure on Real Madrid with a win, extending the gap to seven points before they face Alaves. Los Rojllo secured a crucial win over Levante on Monday night, but are still just a point above the drop zone.

The Blaugrana are without veteran goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny due to a stomach bug, who is a late absence. That will definitively move Marc-Andre ter Stegen into the back-up spot, with Szczesny joining Gavi, Dani Olmo and Ronald Araujo on the injured list. Alessio Lisci is without Juan Cruz due to a cold and Iker Benito due to suspension, but otherwise has a clean bill of health.

Hansi Flick to experiment with new starting XI

Hansi Flick seemed to suggest that Eric Garcia would continue in midfield against Osasuna, despite the return to fitness of Frenkie de Jong. The other news for the Blaugrana is that Flick is seemingly keen to test Raphinha in the number 10 position behind the forward, dropping Fermin Lopez for the time being. That is how MD predict Barcelona to set up.

#FCBarcelona host #Osasuna this evening at Camp Nou, with MD predicting Hansi Flick's reported shake-up to start today. Wojciech Szczesny is a late absentee for the Blaugrana, joining Araujo, Gavi and Olmo on the injured list. Lisci is expected to set up with a back five. pic.twitter.com/6ugntczXxv — Football España (@footballespana_) December 13, 2025

Ferran Torres and Marcus Rashford are the two changes expected from midweek’s win over Eintracht Frankfurt, and Sport coincide with that assessment.

Osasuna to go with a back five?

Where there is less consensus is over Lisci’s line-up. Osasuna are keen to address the worst away record in La Liga, which has yielded just two points from eight outings thus far. MD believe he will go with a back five, with Ante Budimir flanked by Ruben Garcia and Victor Munoz, after their decisive contributions against Levante.

Sport say it will be a back four, with Lucas Torro and Jon Moncayola in midfield. Part of Lisci’s debate appears to be whether to use Asier Osambela or Iingo Arguibide in the backline.