Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso will have been well aware that he was in for a difficult press conference on Saturday before his side head to face Alaves on Sunday night. Much of the conversation in the Spanish capital is centred on his future at the club.

Los Blancos face a run of Alaves at Mendizorrotza, Talavera de la Reina in the Copa del Rey, and Sevilla to close out the year. The latest is that if Real Madrid do not come away with three wins from those games, Alonso could be dismissed before 2026.

The Basque manager was asked directly if he felt his job was on the line on Sunday night.

“I always tell you that for me, the most important thing is the team and the club. Obviously, tomorrow we have a very important match because of the current situation. We want to change our run of results. We have a demanding opponent, and that’s what’s at stake tomorrow.”

‘Positives’ against Manchester City

Following their 2-1 defeat to Manchester City, Alonso had praised his side, commenting that he had ‘nothing to reproach them for’. However this of course drew the question of whether he was content with a loss.

“No, none of that. We did a lot of things well. We analysed what happened in the post-match press conference. It’s over now, but we have positive things to take away that we’ll need in the future. And the very near future is tomorrow.”

Alonso unsurprised by Real Madrid

As the press searched for sort of avenue with which to advance and find out more about how Alonso was handling things, he was asked if he had found the Real Madrid that he had expected.

“I’ve been in football for many years. Nothing that happens surprises me. These are normal things, things that have happened, things that will happen in the future. We have to face them with the responsibility that comes with the position and what we represent. From there, it’s time to work to turn the situation around. It’s not something that surprises me too much.”

‘Constant contact’ with Real Madrid hierarchy

In recent weeks, Alonso has been asked on several occasions about his communication with President Florentino Perez, and he explained that nothing was out of the norm in that regard.

“We have always maintained constant communication with the president, Jose Angel [Sanchez, General Manager], and other people at the club. We are all in this together, acting with common sense and responsibility.”

Following strong statements of support from Raul Asencio, Aurelien Tchouameni, Thibaut Courtois, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo Goes during the week, Alonso was also asked if he felt the relationship had improved.

“I’ve always felt that the relationship is good, and since we’re on the same path, we need that common goal,” despite having commented after their win over Olympiakos that he was happy with the ‘progress off the pitch’ following talks with the players.

Real Madrid know that they could kick off on Sunday night seven points behind Barcelona and two points behind Villarreal if they win their respective games against Osasuna and Levante. Microscopic attention will be paid to Los Blancos’ showing against Alaves regardless.