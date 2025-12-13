The future of Conor Gallagher remains one of the most uncertain in the Atletico Madrid squad, as the England international continues to struggle for a regular starting spot. The 25-year-old is thought to be keen to make a bid for Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad next summer, but will struggle to do so without a clear starting role.

Gallagher was cited as one of the potential sales at the Metropolitano during the summer, but no side met Atletico’s €40m valuation. Despite Manchester United coming in with a late loan offer for Gallagher on transfer deadline day, he ended up remaining in the Spanish capital.

Atletico Madrid lower asking price

Last month Gallagher admitted that he was not satisfied with his role at Atletico currently. So far this season he has started just seven of Atletico’s 23 matches this season, even if he has appeared in them all. As per RadioMarca, Atletico would be willing to consider doing business at €30m during the January transfer window, a reduction of more than a quarter of the fee that Los Colchoneros paid for him 18 months ago. Gallagher is currently under contract until 2029.

Gallagher’s agent spotted en route to Manchester

According to Indykaila, Gallagher’s agent has now been spotted on their way to Manchester. They do not confirm whether it is related to United and Gallagher, but he has been the subject of consistent rumours associating him with the Red Devils.

Conor Gallagher's agent traveling to Manchester via 🚆 — indykaila News (@indykaila) December 12, 2025

Gallagher’s primary obstacle at Atletico Madrid is Diego Simeone’s formation. So far he has struggled to operate in the midfield two that Simeone tends to favour in a 4-4-2, and he is not a natural on the flanks either. On the rare occasion he has used a three in midfield, Gallagher has looked more comfortable, but those occasions remain few and far between.