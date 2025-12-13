Galatasaray line up blockbuster move for Real Madrid stalwart

Real Madrid will be busy next summer, with plans for both arrivals and departures to take place at the Bernabeu. In terms of exits, the most high-profile could be Antonio Rudiger, whose contract runs out at the end of the season.

Rudiger, who has had a stop-start season so far due to injuries, has yet to enter into current negotiations with Real Madrid, although he will be given the chance to earn a new deal. A final decision is unlikely to be made until the final weeks of the season, which does give interested clubs the chance to speak to the Germany international.

According to Fanatik (via Diario AS), that is what Galatasaray intend to do. The Turkish giants intend to make a move for Rudiger during the upcoming winter transfer window, as they sense an opportunity to secure a market opportunity.

The plan for Galatasaray is to agree a pre-contract with Rudiger in January, before securing a deal with Real Madrid to sign the 32-year-old central defender, who is said to be open to offers from any interested clubs.

Real Madrid unlikely to consider Rudiger exit in January

It is uncertain whether Real Madrid will ultimately offer Rudiger a new contract, but it can be taken for granted that they would be very reluctant to allow him to leave during the winter transfer window. He is an important member of Xabi Alonso’s side, and with the recent long-term injury to Eder Militao, he can be considered a regular starter alongside Dean Huijsen.

It remains to be seen whether Galatasaray are able to secure a pre-contract agreement with Rudiger. If so, they would have a better chance to persuading Real Madrid to sell, although that would only happen if a replacement were to be brought in beforehand.