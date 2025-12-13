Barcelona extended their winning run in La Liga to seven matches with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Osasuna at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Joan Garcia – 7

Made a couple of important interventions to ensure a rare clean sheet for Barcelona.

Jules Kounde – 7

Followed on from his match-winning performance in midweek with another strong showing in this one. His cross found its way to Raphinha for Barcelona’s second goal late on.

Pau Cubarsi – 6.5

Struggled at times with the physical battle, but on the whole, did well.

Gerard Martin – 7

He continues to justify Hansi Flick’s decision to start him in central defence. Looked assured, although he was stunned at times by Victor Munoz’s pace on the counter-attack.

Alejandro Balde – 7

Good in defence, did enough in attack.

Eric Garcia – 7.5

Flick’s decision to go with him over Frenkie de Jong has raised eyebrows, but he provides a very good balance alongside Pedri, as was shown against Osasuna.

Pedri – 8.5

What more can be said about Barcelona’s number 8? He was a standout performer once again, with his reward being the assist for Raphinha’s first goal.

Raphinha – 8

Did not have his best performance, but getting the two goals to seal another victory for Barcelona speaks for itself. His first was a fine strike from the edge of the box, with the second tapped home from a couple of yards out.

Lamine Yamal – 7

Not his most effective match, as Osasuna did well to nullify him on the right wing. He also struggled with decision-making at times.

Marcus Rashford – 7.5

Barcelona’s best attacker for the first 65 minutes, as he was a constant threat for Osasuna down the left side.

Ferran Torres – 6

Scored in the first half, but it was ruled out for offside. He has been in excellent form this season, but this was an off-day.

Substitutes

Frenkie de Jong – 6

He helped Barcelona see out the victory after coming on minutes after the opening goal.

Fermin Lopez – 6

Tried his best to get involved.

Andreas Christensen – N/A

Had little time to make an impact.

Marc Casado – N/A

Had little time to make an impact.

Roony Bardghji – N/A

Had little time to make an impact.