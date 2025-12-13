Barcelona extended their winning run in La Liga to seven matches with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Osasuna at the Spotify Camp Nou.
Joan Garcia – 7
Made a couple of important interventions to ensure a rare clean sheet for Barcelona.
Jules Kounde – 7
Followed on from his match-winning performance in midweek with another strong showing in this one. His cross found its way to Raphinha for Barcelona’s second goal late on.
Pau Cubarsi – 6.5
Struggled at times with the physical battle, but on the whole, did well.
Gerard Martin – 7
He continues to justify Hansi Flick’s decision to start him in central defence. Looked assured, although he was stunned at times by Victor Munoz’s pace on the counter-attack.
Alejandro Balde – 7
Good in defence, did enough in attack.
Eric Garcia – 7.5
Flick’s decision to go with him over Frenkie de Jong has raised eyebrows, but he provides a very good balance alongside Pedri, as was shown against Osasuna.
Pedri – 8.5
What more can be said about Barcelona’s number 8? He was a standout performer once again, with his reward being the assist for Raphinha’s first goal.
Raphinha – 8
Did not have his best performance, but getting the two goals to seal another victory for Barcelona speaks for itself. His first was a fine strike from the edge of the box, with the second tapped home from a couple of yards out.
Lamine Yamal – 7
Not his most effective match, as Osasuna did well to nullify him on the right wing. He also struggled with decision-making at times.
Marcus Rashford – 7.5
Barcelona’s best attacker for the first 65 minutes, as he was a constant threat for Osasuna down the left side.
Ferran Torres – 6
Scored in the first half, but it was ruled out for offside. He has been in excellent form this season, but this was an off-day.
Substitutes
Frenkie de Jong – 6
He helped Barcelona see out the victory after coming on minutes after the opening goal.
Fermin Lopez – 6
Tried his best to get involved.
Andreas Christensen – N/A
Had little time to make an impact.
Marc Casado – N/A
Had little time to make an impact.
Roony Bardghji – N/A
Had little time to make an impact.
Live Comments
Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automaticallyAdd a Comment