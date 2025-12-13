Barcelona continued their excellent La Liga form on Saturday with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Osasuna at the Spotify Camp Nou, with both goals coming from Raphinha.

It was far from an easy evening for the Catalans, who are now seven points clear at the top of La Liga. Nevertheless, head coach Hansi Flick was pleased with the result and performance, as per Diario AS.

“The most important thing is the three points. We controlled the game, in defence we were good, maybe we didn’t have many chances, but we scored two goals.”

Flick was asked about the performances of Pedri and Raphinha, who were two of the standouts for Barcelona. He was full of praise for the midfielder, while he was also pleased for the latter after a decisive display at the Spotify Camp Nou.

“In the first goal we had space and we took advantage of it. Pedri is incredible, the best, he is top. He is an excellent footballer. (Raphinha) is also very important for the team. It is important that he scored two goals, to take another step forward. He is a key element of the team. Today we struggled to find the spaces, but when we created them we took advantage of them with Pedri, Raphinha…”

Flick: I don’t want to talk about Real Madrid

Flick was also asked to comment on the continued speculation surrounding Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso, who could be sacked if his side fail to cut Barcelona’s lead back to four points when they face Alaves on Sunday.

“I don’t want to talk about the rivals. It’s not a question for me. If our win puts pressure on the opponent, it’s their issue. We have to continue with this level. We’ve recovered, we’re playing well, we already have all the players and almost all of them are 100%. The rest, I don’t care.”