Barcelona have had a tough time of things in their efforts to break down Osasuna, but they have now finally taken the lead at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Barcelona, who are without goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny due to illness, thought they had scored in the first half through Ferran Torres, but that goal was ruled out by VAR, with Raphinha having been found to have been offside in the lead-up. That caused immense frustration for the hosts, but that has now been alleviated.

And it is Raphinha, who has had a particularly difficult evening, that got the breakthrough. He smashes home from the edge of the box after being played in by Pedri, and late on, he has his second of the evening to make the points safe for Barcelona.

🚨🚨| GOAL: RAPHINHA WITH A BRACE!!! Barcelona 2-0 Osasuna pic.twitter.com/25Df9wgmdP — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) December 13, 2025

Barcelona have pushed hard in this one, and they have got their reward. The three points will be staying in Catalonia, and it means their La Liga lead will extend to seven for 24 hours at least.