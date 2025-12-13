Barcelona have had a tough time of things in their efforts to break down Osasuna, but they have now finally taken the lead at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Barcelona, who are without goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny due to illness, thought they had scored in the first half through Ferran Torres, but that goal was ruled out by VAR, with Raphinha having been found to have been offside in the lead-up. That caused immense frustration for the hosts, but that has now been alleviated.

And it is Raphinha, who has had a particularly difficult evening, that has the breakthrough. He smashes home from the edge of the box after being played in by Pedri.

🚨🚨| GOAL: RAPHINHA OPENS THE SCORING FOR BARCELONA!!! Barcelona 1-0 Osasuna pic.twitter.com/JNNmiaCb97 — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) December 13, 2025

Osasuna made life difficult for Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in August, and the same can certainly be said here with Barcelona. However, their resolve has now been broken, and if it stays this way, the Catalans would go seven points clear at the top of La Liga.