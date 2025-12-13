Barcelona Osasuna

WATCH: Raphinha breaks Osasuna resistance as Barcelona lead at Spotify Camp Nou

Barcelona have had a tough time of things in their efforts to break down Osasuna, but they have now finally taken the lead at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Barcelona, who are without goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny due to illness, thought they had scored in the first half through Ferran Torres, but that goal was ruled out by VAR, with Raphinha having been found to have been offside in the lead-up. That caused immense frustration for the hosts, but that has now been alleviated.

And it is Raphinha, who has had a particularly difficult evening, that has the breakthrough. He smashes home from the edge of the box after being played in by Pedri.

Osasuna made life difficult for Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in August, and the same can certainly be said here with Barcelona. However, their resolve has now been broken, and if it stays this way, the Catalans would go seven points clear at the top of La Liga.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona La Liga Osasuna Raphinha

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News